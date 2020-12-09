FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
46% off $6

Topyo Pro (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Wireless Charging Pad for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $15, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new all-time low. This compact Qi charging pad features an aluminum build alongside a leather surface to standout from other models on the market. It can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices as well as 7.5W to iPhones, making it a great option to bring to the nightstand or elsewhere in your home to take advantage of wireless charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 275 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C S...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild...
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with H...
August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low at $69 ...
Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon fro...
Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33...
SodaStream bundles are ready for gifting, now 25% off a...
Amazon 1-day Anker wireless earbud sale with various mo...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

$4+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio returns to low at $70 (Save 22%), more from $40

$40+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40 (20% off), more

$5+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (35% off), more

$6+ Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 62%), more

$4+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $15 (50% off), more

$5+ Learn More
Reg. $120

PowerA Switch GameCube controller 3-pack hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $120) + more

$70 Learn More