Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

Topyo Pro (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Wireless Charging Pad for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $15, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new all-time low. This compact Qi charging pad features an aluminum build alongside a leather surface to standout from other models on the market. It can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices as well as 7.5W to iPhones, making it a great option to bring to the nightstand or elsewhere in your home to take advantage of wireless charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 275 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!