Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $329.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention, saves you $130, and marks a new all-time low. Score the 64GB model for $249.99, down from its $350 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S-Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more from $100.

Other Samsung Galaxy Tab deals:

For more tablet deals, don’t forget that Amazon’s lineup of Fire devices are on sale from $40 right now. These offer even more affordable price points to bring home a new media consumption device and scores you 20% in savings from the going rates across the board.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

