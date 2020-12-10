FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy Gigabit Ethernet with Apple’s official Thunderbolt cable for $22

-
Applemac accessories
Reg. $29 $22

Woot offers the Apple Thunderbolt 2 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $21.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $29 and holds pretty steady at that price, with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple’s official Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter delivers wired connectivity with fast speeds up to 1000MB/s. It’s a great add-on if you’re looking for that rock-solid connection to your network and need to add Ethernet connectivity to the latest Macs from Apple.

If you’re willing to drop down to USB-C, this option from Anker delivers Gigabit Ethernet connectivity as well for a few dollars less. It features a silver and white design that will go with most Apple setups and is otherwise very similar to today’s lead deal. Over 1,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating to date.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. There’s currently a great batch of price drops on previous-generation iPhones, but this deal is good for today only, so be sure to act quickly if something catches your eye. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro this morning as even more colors have dropped to $150, saving you $100 from the regular going rate.

Apple Thunderbolt Ethernet Adapter features:

  • The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network.
  • Small and compact
  • Supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.
  • System requirement:OS X v10.7.4 or later

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

iPhone deals abound in this 1-day sale at Woot from $23...
HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, D...
Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide hits $330 (Save 25...
Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth Mouse comes in seve...
Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $5...
Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C S...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Logitech Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system is down to $100 fo...
Show More Comments

Related

$249 off

Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $550 (Orig. $799)

$550 Learn More
25% off

iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, more at 25% off

$28.50 Learn More

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Up to 33% off

Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabit switch, 802.11ac routers, more

From $15 Learn More
32% off

Save up to 32% on Wi-Fi 6 routers from NETGEAR and ASUS starting at $90

$90+ Learn More
40% off

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

$150 Learn More
$199 off

Take nearly $200 off Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Air

$800 Learn More
25% off

Weber iGrill 3 beams meat temps to your iPhone for $75 (Reg. $100)

$75 Learn More