Enjoy Gigabit Ethernet with Apple’s official Thunderbolt cable for $22

Woot offers the Apple Thunderbolt 2 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $21.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $29 and holds pretty steady at that price, with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple’s official Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter delivers wired connectivity with fast speeds up to 1000MB/s. It’s a great add-on if you’re looking for that rock-solid connection to your network and need to add Ethernet connectivity to the latest Macs from Apple.

If you’re willing to drop down to USB-C, this option from Anker delivers Gigabit Ethernet connectivity as well for a few dollars less. It features a silver and white design that will go with most Apple setups and is otherwise very similar to today’s lead deal. Over 1,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating to date.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. There’s currently a great batch of price drops on previous-generation iPhones, but this deal is good for today only, so be sure to act quickly if something catches your eye. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro this morning as even more colors have dropped to $150, saving you $100 from the regular going rate.

Apple Thunderbolt Ethernet Adapter features:

The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network.

Small and compact

Supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.

System requirement:OS X v10.7.4 or later

