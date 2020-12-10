Powerbeats Pro drop to $150 in even more colors ($100 off)

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro in multiple colors for $149.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen, although, it is the first time some of these colors have been discounted.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.6/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save a ton and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

For more Beats deals, don’t miss our coverage of the latest Powerbeats that are down to $95 at select retailers. We also have a great deal on-going for AirPods Pro, which are currently down to $190 from the usual $249 price tag.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

