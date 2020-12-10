FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone deals abound in this 1-day sale at Woot from $230 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhones from $229.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These devices are made for service with AT&T.

You can pick up the iPhone XS from $479.99. That’s the best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. You can also pick up the iPhone XS Max model from $569.99, which is down from the original $1,099 price tag. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. More deals below.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Looking for the latest wearables? Apple Watch SE is also currently on sale, too.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

