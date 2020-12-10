FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat packs Alexa and Assistant for $140 (All-time low)

Reg. $200 $140

Amazon offers the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat for $139.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy today. This price drops from the usual $200 going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $20. As one of Honeywell’s newest smart thermostats, this model sports a sleek all-white design with a color display front and center. Notable specs include compatibility with Alexa and Assistant systems, automatic scheduling, and more. Honeywell includes one smart sensor with purchase, as well, making it easier to ensure balanced temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated from Honeywell Wi-fi-enabled programmable thermostat for over $40 less. It still features Alexa support and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for expanding your smart home setup without shelling out too much cash.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. Don’t miss yesterday’s big Greenworks sale at Amazon for even more deals on electric tools and accessories.

Honeywell T9 features:

Choose the temperature in a specific room, like the bedroom, to be exactly what you want it to be, to help get a better night’s sleep. Or let the Smart Room Sensors automatically detect which rooms people are in and focus comfort where it matters automatically.

