Save up to 32% on Wi-Fi 6 routers from NETGEAR and ASUS starting at $90

32% off $90+

Walmart currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $115.95 shipped. While you’d normally pay $169 here, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the latest in home networking, Wi-Fi 6, this router is an affordable opportunity to do that. You’ll benefit from 3Gb/s throughput, 16 simultaneous download channels, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 980 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Wi-Fi 6 routers from $90.

Other Wi-Fi 6 router deals:

If neither of today’s discounted network upgrades are quite going to do the trick for your home setup, be sure to check out our roundup of the best 802.11ax routers. Then dive Ito our review of Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien for a closer look at one of our favorites, as well as the brand’s new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points that were just unveiled, too.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

