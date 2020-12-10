FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Game Awards PlayStation and Xbox digital sales now live at up to 67% off

67% off Now Live

The Game Awards 2020 kick off later tonight and, as expected, Sony and Microsoft have both launched notable digital sales in celebration. While you might have seen some of the highlights in this morning’s roundup for the Xbox event, Sony has now followed suit with its own wide-ranging promotion via PSN. As usual, this is a great time to score some discounted digital titles without leaving the couch or waiting on soon-to-be busy shipping times. Head below for a closer look at The Game Awards PlayStation and Xbox digital game sales. 

The Game Awards digital sales:

The Game Awards annual event takes place tonight starting with the pre-game show at 6:15 p.m. EST. Just like year’s past, that means both Sony and Microsoft have launched big-time digital game sales with as much as 67% in savings. You’ll find some of our top picks from both events down below. 

PlayStation:

Xbox:

While we await some kind of potential eShop sale for The Game Awards, head over to today’s roundup for the rest of our game deals including everything from Mafia Definitive Edition and Xenoblade to Cyberpunk 2077 and much more. Then check out our first impression features on the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles while you’re at it. 

Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards tonight including where to watch and more.  

More details on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the original pro roster, plus new pros…Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music…Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series…Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes…Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features…Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards.

