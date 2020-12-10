Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk Pro Skater $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches on the eShop and at GameStop, today’s deal is $20 off and matching the best we have seen over the holidays. This one features a massive open-world to explore along with real-time, strategic RPG battles that has players “carefully positioning characters, selecting combat arts, and executing Chain Attacks.” If you’re a JRPG fan, or know anyone that is, this is a must-have for your Switch collection. Down below, we have some great deals including the new Xbox Game Awards Sale, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mafia Definitive Edition, Persona 5 Royal Ultimate, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.

