Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk Pro Skater $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches on the eShop and at GameStop, today’s deal is $20 off and matching the best we have seen over the holidays. This one features a massive open-world to explore along with real-time, strategic RPG battles that has players “carefully positioning characters, selecting combat arts, and executing Chain Attacks.” If you’re a JRPG fan, or know anyone that is, this is a must-have for your Switch collection. Down below, we have some great deals including the new Xbox Game Awards Sale, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mafia Definitive Edition, Persona 5 Royal Ultimate, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox The Game Awards Sale up to 67% off
- Xbox racing Start Your Engines Sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate $50 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods $16 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate $100 (Reg. $120)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched an PSN and Xbox digital
- Gears Tactics $30 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $15 (Reg. $40)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $5 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon now offering Buy 2 Get 1 FREE games
- Incl. Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Target Buy 2 games get a $50 gift card
- Incl. AC Valhalla, Fenix Rising, more
- Target Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $30 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM $10 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch
Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback
December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more
All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!