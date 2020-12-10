FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk Pro Skater $30, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $40

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches on the eShop and at GameStop, today’s deal is $20 off and matching the best we have seen over the holidays. This one features a massive open-world to explore along with real-time, strategic RPG battles that has players “carefully positioning characters, selecting combat arts, and executing Chain Attacks.” If you’re a JRPG fan, or know anyone that is, this is a must-have for your Switch collection. Down below, we have some great deals including the new Xbox Game Awards Sale, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mafia Definitive Edition, Persona 5 Royal Ultimate, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460
Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Scanner Pro by ...
Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor hits all-time low of...
Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks...
Protect your AirPods with elago’s slim silicone c...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
$20 off

Get a HomeKit alert when leaks spring with Eve Water Guard at $60 (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460

$460 Learn More
Reg. $110

Cuisinart’s Automatic Bread Maker is $50 off for today only at Best Buy, now down to $60

$60 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 10, 2020 – iPhones from $230, Powerbeats Pro $150, more

Listen now
70% off

Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off sitewide: Pullovers, vests, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV falls to new all-time low at $578

$578 Learn More

Samsung MicroLED TV stands at 110-inches, set for 2021 release

Learn More