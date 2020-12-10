Wyze Lock brings Alexa control to the front door at an all-time low of $90

Wyze Labs via Amazon offers its Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $89.99 shipped. Usually fetching $108, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in four months and matching the all-time low tracked just once before. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. More details below.

At just $90, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option for getting in the smart lock game. But if you’re after the security aspects of being notified when the front door is opened, grabbing a contact sensor is a great alternative. An easy recommendation would be the Eve Door & Window at $40, which lets you monitor the entryway, set automations, and more with the rest of your HomeKit gear.

But then once the front door is all sorted out, swing by our smart home guide for other ways to elevate your setup through the rest of your house. We just spotted a new all-time low on Honeywell’s T9 Smart Thermostat that delivers Alexa and Assistant control for $140 alongside this ongoing TP-Link Kasa sale from $14.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

