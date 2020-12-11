FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Soundbar 500 with AirPlay 2 falls to all-time low of $449 (Save $100)

Nordstrom currently offers the Bose Soundbar 500 with AirPlay 2 for $449 shipped. You’ll need to be a Nordstrom rewards member to lock-in the discount, but it’s free to sign up. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with AirPlay 2 support, Soundbar 500 also has built-in access to Alexa and Assistant as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll find Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration, as well as HDMI-ARC and optical ports to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 400 customers. More details below. 

Save even more when you consider upgrading your TV setup with the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $199. This option still packs the overall Bose build and sound quality, but lacks the AirPlay 2 support and voice assistant functionality.

But if it’s the TV you’re looking to upgrade, we’re currently tracking a notable discount on VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV at $298. Or for something a bit more unique, Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV comes bundled with a $600 gift card and is currently marked down to $1,698.

Bose Soundbar 500 features:

The Bose sound bar 500 is meant to be heard, not seen. It fits discreetly under your TV screen, so you won’t even know it’s there — until you hear it. Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, internet radio stations, playlists, and more — hands free. Experience superior voice pickup from a custom-designed eight-microphone array that will still hear you even over loud music.

