Bundle Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV with a $600 GC for $1,698

$1,698

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 43-inch Sero Rotating 4K TV bundled with a $600 gift card for $1,698.99 shipped when code FLSSIMLRWI4M has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $2,000 for the TV alone, the added $600 Amazon credit amounts to 35% in savings with today’s offer marking the second best value we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s Sero 4K TV sports a unique rotating design that’s backed by AirPlay 2 integration for beaming content from your iPhone alongside other built-in streaming functionality. Plus, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and a USB hub round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an equally unique way to bring a new TV into your space, Samsung’s 43-inch Frame QLED model at $998 is worth a look. While there’s no rotating display here, you will enjoy the same screen size as above, but with a form-factor that blends into your home decor more flawlessly. It even doubles as a digital picture frame when you’re not watching content.

But if you’re looking for a more affordable upgrade, VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV is on sale right now, too. Having been marked down to $298, this model touts variable refresh rates and more at an all-time low. Then head over to our home theater guide for more price cuts.

Samsung Sero 43-inch TV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.

