Variable refresh rates highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV at $298

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $298 shipped. Typically fetching $350, here you’re saving $52 with today’s discount matching our previous mention from the beginning of November for the all-time low. Perfect for the office, guest room, or anywhere outside the home theater, this 50-inch VIZIO TV delivers a notable upgrade to your space. Its 4K HDR panel pairs with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features, as well as variable refresh rate support that makes it an idea option for using with the latest consoles. VIZIO also includes three HDMI 2.1 ports to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 400 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition at $240 instead. This offering will still be a great buy for the office and the like, but trades in AirPlay 2 support for built-in Fire TV features. Over 3,800 customers have backed this TV with a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking to really recreate the theater experience at home, Anker’s Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector has now dropped to $1,500, saving you $300 from the going rate and marking one of the best prices to date. Or to just add some newer features to an aging TV, the TiVo Stream 4K media player has dropped to a new all-time low at $39.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M6x 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Full Array backlight enhances contrast and deepen black levels for true to life detail.

