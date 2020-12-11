DEWALT’s powerful Rotary Hammer Drill Kit plunges to $229 (Save $70), more from $12

Today at Amazon we have identified a couple of DEWALT discounts up to 28% off. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Rotary Hammer Drill Kit (DCH133M2) at $229 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $70 off the going rate and matches the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This DEWALT tool is powerful enough to drill through “the hardest concrete.” It boasts a “durable German-engineered mechanism” to extend service life and bolster overall performance. A bundled 4.0Ah battery aims to keep you up and running all day long. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another DEWALT deal priced from $12.

Yet another discount includes the DEWALT 10-piece Pivot Holder Set for $11.60 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.35 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This standout kit allows you to drive in either straight or pivot modes. It’s made with impact drivers in mind and comes with a variety of bits to get you started. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Oh, and since you’re here, you may also want to check out yesterday’s DEWALT discounts. There you’ll find its XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit with two 5Ah batteries for $70 off alongside yet another discount priced at $28. Additionally, we just pulled together some notable RIDGID deals at Home Depot that take up to 40% off.

DEWALT XR Rotary Hammer Kit features:

An optimized 2.6J mechanism provides faster than corded Speed of Application

Durable German Engineered mechanism for long service life, even in the hardest concrete

DEWALT electronics allow the tool to maintain speed through the entire application without bogging down even with the largest bits

Compact size allows access to space restricted areas

4.0Ah packs provide all day run time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!