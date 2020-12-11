FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT’s powerful Rotary Hammer Drill Kit plunges to $229 (Save $70), more from $12

Today at Amazon we have identified a couple of DEWALT discounts up to 28% off. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Rotary Hammer Drill Kit (DCH133M2) at $229 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $70 off the going rate and matches the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This DEWALT tool is powerful enough to drill through “the hardest concrete.” It boasts a “durable German-engineered mechanism” to extend service life and bolster overall performance. A bundled 4.0Ah battery aims to keep you up and running all day long. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another DEWALT deal priced from $12.

Yet another discount includes the DEWALT 10-piece Pivot Holder Set for $11.60 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.35 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This standout kit allows you to drive in either straight or pivot modes. It’s made with impact drivers in mind and comes with a variety of bits to get you started. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Oh, and since you’re here, you may also want to check out yesterday’s DEWALT discounts. There you’ll find its XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit with two 5Ah batteries for $70 off alongside yet another discount priced at $28. Additionally, we just pulled together some notable RIDGID deals at Home Depot that take up to 40% off.

DEWALT XR Rotary Hammer Kit features:

  • An optimized 2.6J mechanism provides faster than corded Speed of Application
  • Durable German Engineered mechanism for long service life, even in the hardest concrete
  • DEWALT electronics allow the tool to maintain speed through the entire application without bogging down even with the largest bits
  • Compact size allows access to space restricted areas
  • 4.0Ah packs provide all day run time

