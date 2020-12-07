Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant, more at $270 (Save $60)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Fitbit Sense delivers the brand’s most capable wearable to date with up to 6-day battery life alongside built-in GPS, always-on AMOLED display, and NFC. There’s also the introduction of ECG capabilities, as well as other new fitness tracking features like stress, skin temperature, and mindfulness to go with the usual batch of exercise stats and the like. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $200 is worth a look instead. You’re saving plenty of extra cash here, while still benefiting from similar fitness tracking tech, 6-day battery life, and GPS functionality. There’s just no ECG here, or tracking for some of the other stats noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And while we’re talking about discounted wearables, Best Buy’s 4-day sale is taking $100 off Apple Watch and more. That’s on top of the ongoing price cuts for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, which are still at the best prices to date. With $100 in savings across the board, prices start at $300 on Samsung’s latest smartwatches.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

