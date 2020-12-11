After spending 38 years of releases on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator will finally make its way onto game consoles — Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series X/S units, to be exact. The company announced these plans last night, and one could argue this move may help sell consoles to gamers and non-gamers alike. While this experience is unlikely to rival the graphical capabilities that gaming PCs are able to pull off, many are bound to agree that Flight Simulator on Xbox is going to look great on the big screen. Continue reading to learn more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox is coming soon

With Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X/s, some may fear it could be an inferior experience. Thankfully, Microsoft quickly headed this off in its announcement, saying that console owners “can expect the same level of depth as the PC version.”

This means that virtual pilots will be able to fly across the entire planet and explore more than 37,000 airports, two million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, and realistic scenery in between. Anyone that’s played before will remember that everyday piloting difficulties are challenged by alternating weather climates, helping keep players on their toes. And if you aren’t excited about playing on an Xbox controller, cheer up as Microsoft also shared that third-party peripherals are already in development for its latest consoles.

Pricing and availability

Microsoft plans to ship Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S in “Summer 2021.” Cost is likely to mirror what you’d spend on PC, with a starting price of $59.99. Thankfully Xbox Game Pass subscribers will gain access to Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S on launch day. For those unfamiliar, Xbox Game Pass works out to $9.99/month. This could serve as a more affordable way to take the game for a spin without needing to fork over $60 upfront.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, it’s been a decade or two since I’ve tried my hand at Flight Simulator. This doesn’t mean I have zero interest in it, though. The primary reason I’ve been held back is that I do not have a gaming PC and have yet to invest in building one.

With Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S, chances are higher than ever that I’ll be able to give it another go. Many others are also likely to find themselves in this camp, and I would argue that this is one of few Xbox and PlayStation titles that have the potential to appeal to non-gamers. Nintendo has always been good in this area, so it’s good to see Microsoft consoles extend an olive branch in the direction of average consumers that may enjoy flying around the planet.

