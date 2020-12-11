Save 25% on TCL’s latest unlocked Android smartphones starting at $200

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a pair of its latest Android smartphones headlined by the unlocked 10 Pro 128GB handset at $337.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $450, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $22 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. TCL’s 10 Pro delivers a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED that’s backed by an in-screen fingerprint reader and 128GB of internal storage. You’ll also find a 64MP quad camera array as well as expandable microSD storage. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for more.

Joining the 10 Pro, TCL’s Amazon store is also discounting its 10L Android Smartphone to $199.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s offer is good for the same 25% price cut as noted above and marks the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Here you’ll enjoy a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, expandable microSD card storage, and a similar quad-sensor camera array as the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review.

While you’ll find all of the best Android apps and games on sale right here, there are plenty of other hardware discounts to take advantage of, too. The Google Pixel 4a 5G has received its first cash price cut to $459 alongside everything else in our Android guide right now.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

