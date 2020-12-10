FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Teslagrad, much more

-
It’s time for today’s best Android app deals. Every afternoon we scour the internet for the day’s most notable price drops on games, apps, and icon packs so you never have to pay full price. While all of the best Android hardware offers can be right here and down below as well, it is now time to browse through the most notable Android app deals. Today’s collection includes titles like Swim Out, Teslagrad, 1942 Pacific Front Premium, 6 takes!, Achikaps Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Motorola’s holiday sale with handsets starting from $100 alongside the very first notable discount on Google Pixel 4a 5G. This afternoon we also spotted Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a low of $179, which now joins yesterday’s ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab sale with prices starting from $100. On the accessory side of things, this morning’s roundup is filled with notable offers on charging gear, headphones, and much more

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk Pro Skater $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

