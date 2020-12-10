FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460

-
AmazonAndroidGoogle
Reg. $499 $460

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $459.99 shipped. Usually fetching $499, today’s offer is the first cash discount we’ve seen on the unlocked 5G version of Google’s latest budget smartphone and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the increased performance and bolstered battery life on the 5G version, going with the standard Pixel 4a might be a better option. You’re getting the same overall design and much of the same functionality, but for a more affordable $349 price tag. Otherwise, use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 4a 5G with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at $15.

While you can still score the previous-generation Google Pixel 4 at one of its best prices yet of $300, there are plenty of other deals to be had on smartphones in our Android guide. Earlier this morning, Motorola kicked off an up to 33% off holiday sale with various handsets from $100, which you’ll find on top of the ongoing Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals at $300 off.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from...
Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor hits all-time low of...
Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40...
Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks...
Protect your AirPods with elago’s slim silicone c...
Amazon has Vahdam’s Loose Leaf Tea Subscription B...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $700 off

Verizon Black Friday: Google Pixel 4a FREE, 4a 5G $5/mo., Pixel 5 up to $700 off, more

From FREE Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Reg. $799

Google Pixel 4 falls to one of its best prices yet at $300 (Save up to $499)

$300 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More
$300 off

Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, more from $450

$450 Learn More
33% off

Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off latest Android smartphones from $100

$100+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More