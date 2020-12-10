Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $459.99 shipped. Usually fetching $499, today’s offer is the first cash discount we’ve seen on the unlocked 5G version of Google’s latest budget smartphone and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the increased performance and bolstered battery life on the 5G version, going with the standard Pixel 4a might be a better option. You’re getting the same overall design and much of the same functionality, but for a more affordable $349 price tag. Otherwise, use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 4a 5G with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at $15.

While you can still score the previous-generation Google Pixel 4 at one of its best prices yet of $300, there are plenty of other deals to be had on smartphones in our Android guide. Earlier this morning, Motorola kicked off an up to 33% off holiday sale with various handsets from $100, which you’ll find on top of the ongoing Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals at $300 off.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

