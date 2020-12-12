SKIL and Stanley tools are up to 44% off at Amazon with pricing as low as $14

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of SKIL and Stanley tool discounts up to 44% off. Headlining the bunch is SKIL’s Drill/Driver and Digital Level Combo Kit at $70 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since February. This SKIL combo bundles both a 12V drill/driver and 12-inch digital level. Both of these are powered by an included 2Ah battery which is refueled by the bundled PWR Jump charger. SKIL’s level boasts “high-accuracy” and is ready to work both vertically and horizontally. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $14.

More tool deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget about the DEWALT discounts we’ve spotted over the last couple of days. Yesterday we found a couple of deals starting from $12 and the day before we pulled together some up to $70 off. Swing by our home goods guide to find all of our other related discounts.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

Compact drill size—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power.

Longer run time and battery life—Industry leading PWR Core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

High-accuracy level—Blue vials are easy to see, highly accurate, and include both vertical and horizontal leveling.

