SKIL and Stanley tools are up to 44% off at Amazon with pricing as low as $14

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of SKIL and Stanley tool discounts up to 44% off. Headlining the bunch is SKIL’s Drill/Driver and Digital Level Combo Kit at $70 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since February. This SKIL combo bundles both a 12V drill/driver and 12-inch digital level. Both of these are powered by an included 2Ah battery which is refueled by the bundled PWR Jump charger. SKIL’s level boasts “high-accuracy” and is ready to work both vertically and horizontally. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $14.

More tool deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget about the DEWALT discounts we’ve spotted over the last couple of days. Yesterday we found a couple of deals starting from $12 and the day before we pulled together some up to $70 off. Swing by our home goods guide to find all of our other related discounts.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • Compact drill size—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power.
  • Longer run time and battery life—Industry leading PWR Core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • High-accuracy level—Blue vials are easy to see, highly accurate, and include both vertical and horizontal leveling.

