Garmin’s Darth Vader Smartwatch drops to $350 (Save $50), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, matches our Black Friday mention as well as the second-best price we’ve tracked to day. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that brings Darth Vader and Sith theming to your wrist alongside a bevy of smart features. You’ll be able to count on the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Plus, both iOS and Android devices are supported here. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

While we’re talking smartwatch and fitness tracker discounts, don’t forget you can add Fitbit’s Versa 3 to your wrist at a new all-time low of $199. That’s on top of a particularly notable price cut on Fitbit Sense at $270, as well as everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Garmin Legacy Saga Smartwatch features:

Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite villain, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features red and black elements and a slate bezel modeled after Darth Vader’s look and signature TIE fighter. Themed elements include Darth Vader watch faces and goal animations plus specially designed Garmin Connect badges, avatars and insights to elevate the galactic experience.

