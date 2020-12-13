FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s Darth Vader Smartwatch drops to $350 (Save $50), more from $40

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFitness TrackerGarmin
47% off $40+

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, matches our Black Friday mention as well as the second-best price we’ve tracked to day. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that brings Darth Vader and Sith theming to your wrist alongside a bevy of smart features. You’ll be able to count on the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Plus, both iOS and Android devices are supported here. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

While we’re talking smartwatch and fitness tracker discounts, don’t forget you can add Fitbit’s Versa 3 to your wrist at a new all-time low of $199. That’s on top of a particularly notable price cut on Fitbit Sense at $270, as well as everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Garmin Legacy Saga Smartwatch features:

Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite villain, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features red and black elements and a slate bezel modeled after Darth Vader’s look and signature TIE fighter. Themed elements include Darth Vader watch faces and goal animations plus specially designed Garmin Connect badges, avatars and insights to elevate the galactic experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fitness Tracker Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova prec...
Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to ...
Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPla...
VIZIO P-Series 4K AirPlay 2 TVs fall to new lows at up ...
Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
Take $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air
Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today from $80, mar...
Coleman’s 8-Person Tent pops up in 60-seconds: $198 (...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $40

Amazon slashes up to $40 off Withings smartwatches, scales, and thermometers

From $79 Learn More
Save $96

Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
Save 55%

Amazon takes timepieces and smartwatches as low as $59 (Up to 55% off)

From $59 Learn More
33% off

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
50% off

Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova precision cookers from $139

$139 Learn More
47% off

Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $100 (38% off), more from $40

$40+ Learn More

[Update: Day 13] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
33% off

Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPlay 2 now up to 33% off from $22

$22 Learn More