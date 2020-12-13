Take $50 off Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $699 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen on this model.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $11 to pick up one of the highly-rated cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand.

In case you missed it, today only Woot is hosting a big sale on iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors. Deals start at $350 across a wide range of models, including iPad Pro from $620.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

