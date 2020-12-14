FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now discounted from $350

-
AmazonApple
$49 off From $350

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 GPS from $349.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $399 with today’s deal matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time, only to be topped by Black Friday. You can find the same $49 discount extended (or more!) on cellular configurations, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching today, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Many of the models on sale are slated to arrive by Christmas. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

