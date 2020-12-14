FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPad mini 5 discounted from $350 as holiday pricing returns

-
$49 off From $350

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $349.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal marks a $49 discount from the regular going rate and matches our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $12. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

It’s been a great start to the week so far on Apple deals as the latest iPad Air is discounted with $50 off. You can also find Apple Pencil on sale from $80, which marks a new all-time low price at various retailers.

iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • iOS

