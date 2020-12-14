The Economist magazine now up to $144 off with deals from just $30 shipped (Print or Digital)

DiscountMags is once again offering its Black Friday pricing The Economist magazine ahead of the holidays. You can now score 1-year (51-issues) of either the print or digital version for $44.99 with free shipping. That’s a massive $144 below Amazon’s current price, a match of this year’s Black Friday listing, and the lowest we can find. Perfect for co-worker gift-giving or for the business-minded folks you won’t get to see in person this year, you can send this subscription to any address with a gift note attached as well. Head below for even lower deals on digital copies of The Economist magazine and more.

The Economist magazine includes a whopping 51 issues per year. But you can also score a 6-month subscription for even less right now. Using the same code mentioned above, you can now grab a half-year sub of the print or digital version of The Economist for $29.99, which is more than $60 under the going rate and the best we can find. There are no shipping fees, auto-renewals, or sales tax.

The Economist is for anyone that wants to “stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news.” It covers “current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics,” among other things.

While you won’t find The Economist down this low, there are still some amazing deals live on Wired, Men’s Health and much more until midnight tonight right here.

Then go dive into our December Reading List and scoop up this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies. We also still have some fantastic deals on Amazon’s Kindle e-readers starting from just $40 right here. As well as a host of Marvel and DC comics to enjoy on them from $1.

More The Economist Magazine:

For readers who are interested in the latest news on art, entertainment, political, and world news, The Economist magazine also regularly includes book and movie reviews. Having such a well-rounded depth of content is one of the reasons it is one of the most popular current affairs magazines in circulation today. The Economist magazine is written in a concise manner to ensure that it provides the most detailed information available on each given subject in the limited amount of space provided. The magazine publishers know that their readers’ time is valuable, and they want readers to be able to quickly get the information they need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!