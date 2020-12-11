Digital magazine gifts might come in handy this year as much of the country is stuck inside with immediate family and the like, so this weekend’s DiscountMags sale is worth a closer look. Featuring all of the most popular titles out there, the deals start from under $4 per year and range across just about every genre. While these are physical magazines, each of the titles in your cart can be set to a different address with the option of tagging a nice little gift note to go along with them as well. Hit the fold for a closer look at this weekend’s best digital magazine gifts.

Digital magazine gifts:

As we mentioned above, this weekend’s sale covers just about everything making it simple to find a digital magazine gift for anyone, whether they are into tech and business, or sports/fitness and gossip, and everything in between. There is no sales tax here, delivery fees, or auto-renewals at DiscountMags either.

One standout, among the many, is Men’s Health magazine for $4.95 per year with free shipping each month. This one currently fetches $15 or more per year at Amazon, leaving you with the best price we can find. Covering all things health and fitness, this is a solid read for “guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier.”

But be sure to browse through the weekend sale for yourself right here as there are loads of notable price drops to be had. While you won’t find any digital magazine gifts, there are plenty of great suggestions for book lovers in our December Reading List and we also have the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book on sale as well. Just make sure you dive into our ComiXology deal hub for all your graphic novel needs starting from just $1.

More on Men’s Health magazine:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

