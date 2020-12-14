You can now score some free SEGA games. More specifically speaking, the SEGA 60th anniversary mini-games are now available free of charge on Steam once again. These miniature bite-sized PC titles, some of which are based on SEGA classics, will only be available to claim for the next 48-hours, so jump in now while you still can. More details below.

FREE SEGA games on Steam:

SEGA took to its official Twitter account this afternoon to announce another run of its 60th anniversary mini-game freebies. So while details are thin, it looks as though these titles will only be available for free from now through Wednesday afternoon at this point.

The free SEGA games in question include Armor of Heroes, Endless Zone, Streets of Kamurocho, and Golden Axed. You’re looking at classic-style beats em’ ups, old-school shooters, and top-down strategy here. As opposed to full on titles, they range from bite-sized prototypes and “small, fast-paced” games inspired by SEGA’s “Fantasy Zone” series to “a glimpse of what could have been, just for the fans!”

Here are some more details on Golden Axed — a single level or vertical slice of a modern Golden Axe 2.5D title that could have been:

At the beginning of this decade, SEGA Studios Australia was working on a series of reboots of classic SEGA IP, known collectively as the SEGA Reborn series. These included 2.5D reboots of Golden Axe, Altered Beast, and Streets of Rage, as well as an endless runner version of Shinobi, all encompassed in a universal hub world. On the occasion of SEGA’s 60th Anniversary, as a special treat to say “Thank You!” to our fans, SEGA is releasing a working prototype of Golden Axe Reborn, a single level created as proof-of-concept, or what’s known in the industry as a “vertical slice.” We’ve dubbed it, tongue in cheek, as “Golden Axed.”

For all of today’s best game deals head over to this morning’s roundup. But while we are talking PC gaming, be sure to dive into our 2020 must-have PC gaming upgrades guide as well as our PC gaming deal hub for huge price drops on monitors and other peripherals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!