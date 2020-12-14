Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, Sekiro GOTY $30, many more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X for $44.99 shipped. Also matched over at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest AC title since it was released. Offering folks a viking fantasy this time around, players take on the role of Eivor in massive raids against Saxon troops and fortresses across England (and beyond), among many other things. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Sekiro GOTY Edition, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Civilization VI, Aladdin and The Lion King, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more.

