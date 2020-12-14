Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, Sekiro GOTY $30, many more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X for $44.99 shipped. Also matched over at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest AC title since it was released. Offering folks a viking fantasy this time around, players take on the role of Eivor in massive raids against Saxon troops and fortresses across England (and beyond), among many other things. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Sekiro GOTY Edition, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Civilization VI, Aladdin and The Lion King, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Game Awards sale from $7
- PlayStation The Game Awards Sale up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $41 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Power Rangers Grid Collector’s $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $42
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion $60 (Reg. $80)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate $50 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods $16 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon now offering Buy 2 Get 1 FREE games
- Incl. Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
