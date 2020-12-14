FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, Sekiro GOTY $30, many more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X for $44.99 shipped. Also matched over at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest AC title since it was released. Offering folks a viking fantasy this time around, players take on the role of Eivor in massive raids against Saxon troops and fortresses across England (and beyond), among many other things. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Sekiro GOTY Edition, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Civilization VI, Aladdin and The Lion King, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S with ‘same level of depth as the PC’

Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

