Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut to $175

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $25 discount and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since it was relaunched in October. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more about the refresh over at 9to5Google. Additional details below.

Whether you have a smaller home or are just looking test the Wi-Fi waters of this Google system before going all-in on a larger system, a single router sells for $100 at Amazon. You’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds but with 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

If Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re after though, we’re still seeing a selection of NETGEAR and ASUS routers ons ale from $90 right now. That’s alongside Ubiquiti’s new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points that were just unveiled, and all of the top picks in our roundup of the best 802.11ax routers.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

