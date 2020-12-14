FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut to $175

-
AmazonGoogleNetworking
New low $175

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $25 discount and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since it was relaunched in October. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more about the refresh over at 9to5Google. Additional details below.

Whether you have a smaller home or are just looking test the Wi-Fi waters of this Google system before going all-in on a larger system, a single router sells for $100 at Amazon. You’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds but with 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

If Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re after though, we’re still seeing a selection of NETGEAR and ASUS routers ons ale from $90 right now. That’s alongside Ubiquiti’s new  UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points that were just unveiled, and all of the top picks in our roundup of the best 802.11ax routers

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now ava...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $3...
Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% ...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
Anker Nebula Solar projectors offer HD support, streami...
Save $110 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new a...
Load up on Pure Protein shakes at nearly 50% off today:...
Gift this Super Mario Activity Book with 800 stickers f...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Save up to 32% on Wi-Fi 6 routers from NETGEAR and ASUS starting at $90

$90+ Learn More
Amazon low

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amazon lows from $71

From $71 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabit switch, 802.11ac routers, more

From $15 Learn More

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

Learn More
50% off

adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, more + free shipping

From $12 Learn More

Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now available to all

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

$3 Learn More

[Update: Day 14] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More