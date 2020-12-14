FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OtterBox holiday sale offers 25% off iPhone 12 cases, Star Wars and Disney gear, more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
25% off Now Live

We are now tracking some great Star Wars iPhone case deals and more as part of the OtterBox holiday sale. The company, well-known for its mobile phone accessories and protective covers, is now offering 20% off a wide-range of products directly on its official site for the holidays. Shipping is free on all US orders and you’ll find even more details below the fold. 

OtterBox Star Wars iPhone case deals and more:

(Update 12/14 3:45 p.m.): OtterBox has now upped the ante on its holiday sale. Previously 20% off sitewide, you can now score 25% off on just about everything that was on sale last week and then some. That includes all of the themed Star Wars and Marvel gear mentioned in this post as well much of the latest iPhone 12 gear and more. According to the site, this special pricing is for today only.

The OtterBox holiday sale is a great time to score some deals on its rarely discounted current-generation iPhone 12 cases as well as some of its themed gear. That includes mobile phone cases and accessories adorned with Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars designs, among others, all at 20% off.  

Plus iPhone 12 gear:

Outside of the themed and Star Wars iPhone case deals, you’ll also find some great deals on its standard iPhone 12 covers. Still listed at $50 via Amazon, you can now score the OtterBox iPhone 12 Symmetry Series Case for $39.96 shipped, or 20% off the going rate. This is the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated iPhone 12 case. Features include “lasting antimicrobial technology” via a silver-based additive, durable protection (military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6), raised edges, and compatibility with “Apple’s MagSafe charger and Qi wireless charging.” The limited lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. 

Be sure to browse through all of the iPhone 12 gear and Star Wars iPhone case deals right here for more options

Pad & Quill also has some great iPhone 12 and Apple gear accessories on sale right now, but be sure to dive into yesterday’s roundup of options starting from just $5 as well. Then head over to our Smartphone Accessories deal hub for even more gift ideas and discounts. 

More on the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case:

This true black iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case is anything but basic. Slim, stylish and in sync with every look, slip it on and watch heads turn. Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria…Case is infused with silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth…DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). 

