The Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale is now in full swing with 12-days of revolving deals. These daily sale events are a great way to score deep deals on its premium leather Apple gear accessories, iPhone 12 cases, wallets, bags, and much more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more and we have a special promotion code to knock the deals down even more. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale. 

Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale:

The Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale as we mentioned above, will feature a rotating selection of deals each day leading up to Christmas. Things are kicking off a little bit early this year to ensure that shipping times don’t slip. Each day we will update this post with the new price drops, just remember to use code PQ10 on all of this year’s deals to knock an additional 10% off the already marked down deals below. 

Day 4: 

After a brief pause for the Cyber Monday sitewide sale, the Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale  continues today with the day 4 deals. We saw its iPhone 12 cases get marked down by 15% with a 10% promotion on top for day 1, but this time around we are seeing the same cases and markdowns with a 15% off code instead. Simply use code PQ15 at checkout to knock any of the leather iPhone cases in the sale down an additional 15%. This yields some of the best prices of the year on Pad & Quill’s latest leather models. 

Browse through all of the Day 4 Pad & Quill Black Friday iPhone 12 case deals right here. And remember to use code PQ15 this time around, instead of the code mentioned throughout the rest of this post. 

Day 3:

Day 3 of the Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale is now live with up to 15% off leather and linen MacBook cases. But as expected, the code above will knock the price down an additional 10% at check and you can browse through all of the options right here. That knocks the Aria 2020 Macbook Pro 13-Inch Case from $140 down to $107.06 shipped. That’s nearly 25% off the full-grain leather case and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Ships with the usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise. 

Browse through all of the Day 3 Pad & Quill Black Friday MacBook case deals right here

Day 2:

Day 2 of the Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale is focusing on iPad cases and bags. Alongside a series of leather and linen options already marked down 20%, the code above will bring that closer to 30% off. The Contega Linen iPad Pro 11 Case, for example, is regularly $140 and will drop down to $100.76 shipped in the cart. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. Handmade from “archival quality Buckrum linen,” features include a slim Baltic Birch wooden frame, a multi-angle self-propping built-in stand, and a smart cover with magnetic on/off feature. Get even more details right here

Browse through all of the Day 2 Pad & Quill Black Friday iPad case deals right here

Day 1:

The Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale is kicking off today with 15% off the new iPhone 12 cases, as well as a host of previous-generation models. Just remember to use the code above to redeem the lowest possible price. One standout here, among the many, is the Bella Fino iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case that marked down from $80 to $67.96. But the code above will knock your total down even more to $61.16 shipped. That’s nearly 25% off the going rate and a perfect opportunity to score yourself a gorgeous leather iPhone 12 wallet case. The full-grain leather case sports French hem styling, marine-grade stitching, the ability to carry up to seven cards/cash, and is compatible with “3 coil wireless chargers.” The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise are in tow here as well

Browse through all of the Day 1 Pad & Quill Black Friday iPhone case deals right here

Outside of the Pad & Quill Black Friday holiday sale, be sure to dive into the now live Nomad event with up to 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Then head over to Verizon’s Black Friday sale for some of this year’s best iPhone 12 deals and our Black Friday 2020 hub for even more. 

More details on this year’s 12-day Pad & Quill event:

Wow, what a year this has been. We are beginning our 12 Day Sales event a bit earlier this year due to increased shipping capacity. As each month of this year has been unique so will each day of our sale. These single-day features will offer special pricing for one day only on select products. Thanks for being with us this year, we wish you a happy holiday and we look forward to 2021…can I get an Amen!

