FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Protect your iPhone 7/8/Plus/SE/XR/11/Pro/Max, or 12 Mini with a case or tempered glass from $5

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
From $5 Up to 50% off

YCTech US Store_ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 12 Mini Clear Glitter Case for $7.19 Prime shipped with the code PCMGPA27 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This ushers in a 40% discount and is the best available. If you just picked up Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Mini, grabbing a case is a must. This specific case offers a see-through design that also throw some glitter into the mix, delivering a unique look that’s bound to add some flair to your smartphone. Plus, it’ll help protect against small drops and tumbles. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals.

9to5 readers can also score 25% off the totallee iPhone 12 case lineup right now via the company’s official Amazon storefront. Simply head over to this landing page where you can find all of the colorways for each model and apply code 9TO5MAC25 at checkout to redeem the discount. With most models sitting in the $39 range, today’s code will drop them down to $27.30 shipped. Learn more about the totallee case lineup in our hands-on Tested review

More iPhone case deals:

iPhone 12 Mini Case features:

  • Slim & clear – Keeps your 5.4″ iPhone 12 mini slim and stylish with a touch of sparkles .
  • Stay protected – Keep your iPhone 12 mini safe from small drops & dings .
  • Glamorous style – Elevate your iPhone 12 mini with glitter highlights .
  • Watermark-free – Subtle microdot pattern prevents “wet” marks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits...
AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $6...
StreamLabs smart water monitor uses ultrasonic technolo...
Stanley’s 1950s-style lunch box plunges to $31, m...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amaz...
Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent do...
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light offers FM radio, natur...
iRobot’s flagship Roomba S9/+ vacuums now up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 62%), more

$4+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (35% off), more

$6+ Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

$4+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill holiday sale up to 30% off iPad cases, desktop gear, and more

Now Live! Learn More
43% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits a new low at $17 (Reg. $30)

$17 Learn More

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

Learn More
$30 off

AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More