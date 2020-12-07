Protect your iPhone 7/8/Plus/SE/XR/11/Pro/Max, or 12 Mini with a case or tempered glass from $5

YCTech US Store_ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 12 Mini Clear Glitter Case for $7.19 Prime shipped with the code PCMGPA27 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This ushers in a 40% discount and is the best available. If you just picked up Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Mini, grabbing a case is a must. This specific case offers a see-through design that also throw some glitter into the mix, delivering a unique look that’s bound to add some flair to your smartphone. Plus, it’ll help protect against small drops and tumbles. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals.
9to5 readers can also score 25% off the totallee iPhone 12 case lineup right now via the company’s official Amazon storefront. Simply head over to this landing page where you can find all of the colorways for each model and apply code 9TO5MAC25 at checkout to redeem the discount. With most models sitting in the $39 range, today’s code will drop them down to $27.30 shipped. Learn more about the totallee case lineup in our hands-on Tested review.
More iPhone case deals:
- iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus Clear: $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone XR Thin Blue: $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code CHS30ESR
- iPhone XR Tempered Glass Clear: $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone XR Tempered Glass Zebra: $9.50 (Reg. $19)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone X/XS Thin Mint Green: $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code CHS30ESR
- iPhone X/XS Clear: $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone X/XS Clear Rugged: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- w/ code ESR122YB
- iPhone XS Max Clear: $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- w/ code CHS30ESR
- iPhone XS Max Tempered Glass Clear: $10 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone SE Marble: $7 (Reg. $15)
- w/ code ESR122YB
- iPhone 11 Clear + 2-pack Tempered Glass: $5.50 (Reg. $18)
- w/ code ESR12BDC + on-page coupon
- iPhone 11 Black: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone 11 Purple/Blue: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone 11 Sky Fire: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone 11 Pro Black Leather: $7 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone 11 Pro Clear: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12CHS
- iPhone 11 Pro Full Body: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone 11 Pro Thin Black: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone 11 Pro Bumper: $7 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Thin Black: $5 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code ESR122YB
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Bumper: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone 11 Pro 2-pack Tempered Glass: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
- iPhone 11 Pro 2-pack Privacy Tempered Glass: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- w/ code ESR12BDC
iPhone 12 Mini Case features:
- Slim & clear – Keeps your 5.4″ iPhone 12 mini slim and stylish with a touch of sparkles .
- Stay protected – Keep your iPhone 12 mini safe from small drops & dings .
- Glamorous style – Elevate your iPhone 12 mini with glitter highlights .
- Watermark-free – Subtle microdot pattern prevents “wet” marks.
