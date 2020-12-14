Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android falls to $70 (Save 30%), more from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Xbox Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $69.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, here you’re saving 30% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Supporting a wide range of Android smartphones, Razer’s Kishi controller grip brings a Switch-like gaming experience into the mix for diving into Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an Xbox button layout, adjustable design, and more for getting your game on away from the console or PC. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Razer Junglecat Android Smartphone Gamepad for $49.99. Saving you 50% from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention from the all-time low. Like this featured accessory, this gamepad turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device, but this one also packs a modular design that doubles as a standalone controller. Compared to the Kishi, a smaller number of handsets are supported, and this version pairs over Bluetooth rather than the lower-latency USB-C connectivity found above. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Razer Kishi Xbox Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

