Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $100 (38% off), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Alienware AW510K Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $99,99 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, here you’re saving 38% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $25 and marking a new all-time low. Alienware’s gaming keyboard packs a low-profile design centered around Cherry MX switches and an aluminum construction. AlienFX provides per-key RGB backlighting that pops out from the sleek white design. Plus, there’s also a USB passthrough port and dedicated audio controls with sound roller. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Alienware deals include:

If you don’t vibe with the Alienware accessories on sale today, our PC gaming guide has plenty of other price cuts to consider. Alongside a new all-time low on the Oculus Rift S VR Headset at $299, we’re still seeing a variety of Razer peripherals on sale including its Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor and more from $30.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation low-profile Cherry MX keys for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design. Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover.

