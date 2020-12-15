FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts iPad Air, official iPhone cases, more

Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning featuring deals on iPads, Macs, a wide range of smart home accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for no-cost curbside pickup, ensuring you have your purchases by Christmas. You’ll find all of our top picks down below from this promotion.

Headlining this week’s sale is up to $99 off Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Air. Deals start at $449.99 with various configurations and bundles available at a discount. This matches our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since the summer.

iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Also as part of today’s promotion, Best Buy is taking up to 30% off a selection of official iPhone cases from Apple. One standout is the iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case at $115.99. That’s down $13 from the regular going rate and a rare discount on one of Apple’s latest battery cases.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49.

iPad Air features:

iPad Air features powerful technologies, such as the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 10.5″ Retina display with True Tone. Support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. And at just one pound and 6.1mm thin, carrying all that power is effortless.

