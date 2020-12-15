FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Breville’s Barista Touch Espresso Machine hits one of its best prices at $280 off

-
$280 off $720

Willams Sonoma is now offering the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine for $719.96 shipped after you apply code BREVILLEVC2020 at checkout. Carrying a $1,800 MSRP at Williams Sonoma, it regularly sells in the $1,000 range at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $900. Today’s deal is easily the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score a huge price drop on a high-end coffee maker. Sporting a full-color touch screen display, users can easily adjust the coffee strength, milk texture, and temperature, then save it all as a custom coffee drink for later, or just use one of the preset options. This thing has an integrated bean grinder as well as an auto-steam wand for an almost entirely automated espresso experience. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and be sure to visit our hands-on video review of the Pro model to get a better idea of what you’re in for. More details below. 

If Calphalon’s $600 model is still overkill for your first foray into espresso, the De’Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker is worth a look. It comes in at just $100 with delivery before Christmas (at the time of writing) and carries stellar 4+ star ratings from over 8,600 Amazon customers. It clearly won’t provide as high-end an experience, nor will you get the built-in bean grinder, but it will pump out a pair of esparto shots at once for drastically less cash. 

Speaking of coffee maker deals, we are still tracking a notable selection of rare Amazon deals on the sought-after Technivorm Moccamaster machines along with the brand’s Thermal Carafe. Then check out this ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s K-Cup/Nespresso pod brewer and our latest coffee feature for even more. 

More on the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine:

The perfect café-quality cup is just a touch away with the Breville Barista Touch – simply swipe through the pictorial touchscreen menu to select your favorite coffee drink. Automatic milk texturing creates the ideal foam for lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos. And with zero heat-up time, there’s no waiting between coffee brewing and milk frothing.

