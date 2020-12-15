FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant displays from $24

-
Smart Homelenovo
52% off $24+

Lenovo currently offers its Smart Clock Essential for $23.74 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $49, here you’re saving 52% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and matching the all-time low. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout on all of the following offers to lock-in the discounted price.

Then once you’ve picked up the best Assistant upgrade for your setup, swing by our smart home guide for some ideas on other ways to elevate your kit. The best-selling Wyze Cam has returned to a 2020 low at $20 alongside the debut of the brand’s new outdoor smart plug. We also spotted a notable price cut earlier on this Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle that’s a must-have for HomeKit setups at $116.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New Wyze Plug Outdoor packs energy monitoring, Alexa/As...
Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle includes everything needed ...
Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low at $20...
Home Depot takes up to 40% off smart speakers, solar pa...
Go with a prev-gen. Echo smart speaker for $50 and deli...
Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs ...
Arlo Video Doorbell returns to Amazon low at $100 follo...
Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new E...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

From $19 Learn More
Save up to 40%

Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

From $100 Learn More
55% off

Bodum kitchen accessories up to 55% off: Glasses, kettles, grinders, more from $8.50

from $8.50 Learn More

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC catalog expansion until 2021

Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
Get fit

Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

FREE Learn More