Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant displays from $24

Lenovo currently offers its Smart Clock Essential for $23.74 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $49, here you’re saving 52% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and matching the all-time low. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout on all of the following offers to lock-in the discounted price.

Then once you’ve picked up the best Assistant upgrade for your setup, swing by our smart home guide for some ideas on other ways to elevate your kit. The best-selling Wyze Cam has returned to a 2020 low at $20 alongside the debut of the brand’s new outdoor smart plug. We also spotted a notable price cut earlier on this Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle that’s a must-have for HomeKit setups at $116.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

