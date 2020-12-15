Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low at $20 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam v2 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $26, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $0.50 of the best to date. Wyze Cam delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home setup. Its compact design won’t draw too much attention and features an articulating, magnetic base for getting the perfect viewing angle lined up. Alongside local microSD card storage, there’s also two-way audio and night vision capabilities. With over 85,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating and #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

At the $20 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart security camera for less. Or really even within a few dollars of the Wyze Cam. But if you’re looking to take advantage of the local storage features noted above, grabbing SanDisk’s 8GB microSD card at under $6 lets you make the most of the savings from the lead deal.

If you’re looking to go all-in on the Wyze ecosystem, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a 38% discount on this 10-piece smart security bundle at $50. Otherwise, consider bringing the smart home tech to your front door with the Alexa-enabled Wyze Lock at $90, and then swing by our smart home guide for even more.

Wyze Cam v2 features:

Wyze Cam v2 delivers fast, clear, live stream footage direct to your smartphone via the Wyze App (iOS and Android), day or night. You can receive an alert anytime your Wyze Cam v2 detects sound or motion and view up to 14 days of saved alert videos for free – no monthly fees or subscription required. Use the Wyze Cam v2’s new Motion Tagging feature to easily identify motion in both live stream and playback video modes.

