Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle includes everything needed for a HomeKit setup at $116

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for $116.25 shipped. That’s down from the usual $155 price tag at Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Lutron Caseta arrives as an all-in-one solution for retrofitting your home with dimmable smart lighting. Support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more are all highlighted here. Not only is this bundle compatible with dimmable lights, but it also works with 3-way setups, as well. You’ll receive two dimmer switches, a pair of remotes, extra wall plates, and the smart hub with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Consider going with a low-tech remote control outlet solution, if you’re looking to save even further. These Etekcity plugs are perfect for those after a simple approach. You’ll lose the voice control but can still enjoy potential energy savings and the bundled remote simplifies things, as well. Not to mention, during the holidays, these plus are a great low-cost option for controlling your Christmas tree lights and more.

On the smart home front, there are plenty of notable deals worth checking out today headlined by the best-selling Wyze Cam at $20. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020 and the second-best offer all-time. You’ll also want to check out Home Depot’s big 1-day sale that takes up to 40% off smart home accessories, solar panels, and more.

Lutron Caseta features:

PEACE OF MIND: Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the Smart Away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away.

MOST CONNECTED: Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple Home Kit, the Google Assistant, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caseta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control your lights a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice, or from the wall. You can create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or activate favorite lighting scenes with the touch of a button.

