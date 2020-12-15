FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 40% off smart speakers, solar panels, more today only

Up to 40% From $10

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off smart home accessories, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available across the board or you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup. Our top pick is the JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker for $99.95, which is down from the usual $180 price tag and usual $150 or more going rate. For the Google Assistant-centered smart home, this portable Bluetooth speaker is sure to get the job done. But there’s also built-in Chromecast support, so you can use it in tandem with other compatible devices in multi-room setups. Built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $87.88. Today’s deal is over $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot on this landing page for more deals. We also have additional smart home price drops today with a previous-generation Echo speaker enjoying a 50% discount for 24-hours.

