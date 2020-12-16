Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings, necklaces, rings, more up to 36% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, you’ll find a series of pendant necklaces and other jewelry on sale at up to 36% off. Charmsy (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Sterling Silver Ball-Post Stud Earrings for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, today’s offer is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Made of sterling sliver with a 925 stamp to prove it, these earrings feature an anti-tarnish coating that preserves the “lustre and shine” as well as an interesting hammered design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More jewelry deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon jewelry sale for all of your last-minute gift giving needs. You’ll find other earring options starting from just over $12 along with a host of other pieces at up to 36% off right here.

Whether you’re diving into today’s sale or not, it might be worth considering some Brilliant Jewelry Cleaner with Cleaning Basket and Brush for under $8 Prime shipped. Carrying stellar reviews, this is the gift that will help to refresh all of your special someone’s favorite pieces and protect them well into the future.

For more wardrobe and fashion offers head over to our deal hub where you’ll find a host of huge deals across a wide range of retailers, as well as our favorite fashion gifts for men. But you might also want to check out some of the wearable tech on sale right now as well like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup and these Apple Watch SE deals from $250.

More on the Charmsy Sterling Silver Stud Earrings:

MADE IN STERLING SILVER: This jewel comes with a ‘925..’ sterling silver stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality. FEATURE: Dimensions – 8mm by 8mm / 0.31 inches by 0.31 inches. EXCELLENT GIFT: These piece of jewelry is the perfect gift for Anniversaries, Wedding Party, Brides, Holiday, Birthdays, Graduation or just as a surprise to that special someone. We send our jewelry inside a beautiful jewelry box which can be sent to your friends and family as a gift.

