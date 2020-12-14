FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $110 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new all-time lows from $290

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Save $110 $290

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $289.99 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $319.99. In either case, you’re saving $110 from the going rates with today’s offer beating our previous mentions by $9 across the board and marking a series of new all-time lows. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just go with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at $60 to pocket even more savings than the lead deal. You’re trading in the smartwatch design for a more typical fitness tracker, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 340 customers.

Or if you’d rather leave the Samsung ecosystem altogether, we’re still tracking a series of Garmin wearable discounts headlined by its Darth Vader Smartwatch at $350. There’s also a handful of other ways to add some fitness tracking tech to your wrist from $40, alongside all of the other deals in our wearable deals hub right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now ava...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $3...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first pr...
Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% ...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
Anker Nebula Solar projectors offer HD support, streami...
Load up on Pure Protein shakes at nearly 50% off today:...
Gift this Super Mario Activity Book with 800 stickers f...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
33% off

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant, more at $270 (Save $60)

$270 Learn More
50% off

Gamer gifts abound in GameStop’s Green Monday sale: Funko, Marvel toys, more

From $3 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 14, 2020 – iPad mini 5 $350, Samsung T7 Touch SSD, more

Listen now
Reg. $150

Arlo Video Doorbell returns to Amazon low at $100 following 33% discount

$100 Learn More

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

Learn More
50% off

adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, more + free shipping

From $12 Learn More