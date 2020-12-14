Save $110 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new all-time lows from $290

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $289.99 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $319.99. In either case, you’re saving $110 from the going rates with today’s offer beating our previous mentions by $9 across the board and marking a series of new all-time lows. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could just go with the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 at $60 to pocket even more savings than the lead deal. You’re trading in the smartwatch design for a more typical fitness tracker, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 340 customers.

Or if you’d rather leave the Samsung ecosystem altogether, we’re still tracking a series of Garmin wearable discounts headlined by its Darth Vader Smartwatch at $350. There’s also a handful of other ways to add some fitness tracking tech to your wrist from $40, alongside all of the other deals in our wearable deals hub right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

