Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off in early B&H Christmas sale

B&H is discounting current and previous-generation iPad Pro models as part of its before Christmas sale. You can save up to $370 off the regular going rate with 2020 models dropping $100 in price and previous-generation configurations seeing the larger sale numbers. Amazon is price-matching select offers on 2020 models. Free overnight shipping is available at B&H on any items currently in-stock.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49. There’s also a great price drop this morning on the latest Mac mini as part of this same promotion at B&H.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

