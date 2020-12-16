Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off in early B&H Christmas sale

B&H is discounting current and previous-generation iPad Pro models as part of its before Christmas sale. You can save up to $370 off the regular going rate with 2020 models dropping $100 in price and previous-generation configurations seeing the larger sale numbers. Amazon is price-matching select offers on 2020 models. Free overnight shipping is available at B&H on any items currently in-stock.
Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”
Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49. There’s also a great price drop this morning on the latest Mac mini as part of this same promotion at B&H.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:
- 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
