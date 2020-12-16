Add a Solo Loop band to your Apple Watch in various sizes and colors for $12

Best Hechuan (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Solo Loop Strap for Apple Watch in a number of sizes and colors for $11.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, these bands typically go for $16 with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve tracked, and thus, a new all-time low. After Apple announced its new Solo Loop band back at September’s event we knew it would just be a matter of time before a third-party brought their own, more affordable, option to market. These bands are available in a number of different sizes and colors, making it easy to find the fit that’s just right for your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Apple Watch bands from various third-party retailers on sale here from $6. There’s plenty of different styles to choose from in our guide, including leather loops, sport bands, and more. But keep in mind, today’s lead deal is the first sport loop discount we’ve seen!

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad Pro, which is up to $370 off across various models and configurations. There’s also a great price drop this morning on the latest Mac mini as part of this same promotion at B&H.

Solo Loop Strap features:

Each Solo Loop Apple Watch band is specially treated with UV to give the band a silky, smooth finish. It’s also swim proof, sweat proof and dirt resistant so it can go just about anywhere you want to wear it.

