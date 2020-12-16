FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to all-time low at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and still being one of the first times we’ve seen Arlo’s latest on sale. Having been announced at the end of October, Arlo’s newest smart security cameras sport a waterproof design that’s backed by 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. There’s also some notable improvements over the previous-generation model, like dual-band Wi-Fi support, increased range, 4K cloud storage, and advanced object detection. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Save even more by going with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera at $100 instead. This standalone camera doesn’t require any extra hardware and touts a much more affordable price tag. You will be ditching some of the more premium features noted above though, as Arlo Essential only sports 1080p recording and integration with Alexa and Assistant. So HomeKit users may not find this to be as compelling as the featured Ultra system.

Then don’t forget that the Arlo Video Doorbell has returned to the all-time low of $100 following a 33% discount. But if it’s a more affordable way to add some surveillance to your setup, the best-selling Wyze Cam is down to just $20 right now alongside everything else in our smart home guide this morning.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

