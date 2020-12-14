FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo Video Doorbell returns to Amazon low at $100 following 33% discount

Reg. $150 $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Smart Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price on Amazon. If the holiday gifting season has you thinking it’s finally time to outfit the front door with a camera, Arlo’s Video Doorbell is worth a look. It packs with 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package alongside motion detection for tracking deliveries and knowing when someone is at the door. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the doorbell design, going with Blink’s latest Outdoor Camera might be a better option at $65. This smart camera delivers similar Alexa features as the lead deal, but with an even more rugged form-factor and battery-powered design you can mount anywhere. It won’t handle the doorbell tasks, but can monitor package deliveries just the same.

Be sure to dive into this morning’s certified refurbished Philips Hue 1-day sale for plenty of other ways to grow your setup from $18. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, like this ongoing Amazon Echo bundle at $70 and this in-garage delivery package at $60.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

