Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for under $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $11+)

-
Amazon
Reg. $11+ $4

Amazon is now offering the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: Port-A-Fort Playset & Infiltrator Figure for $3.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $11 or so over the last few months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently goes for over $18 at Walmart. Perfect for collector’s or the kids who just can’t get enough of the popular battle royale game, this is a 7-inch Port-a-Fort building set made of 11-pieces with an “exclusive” infiltrator figure (includes heavy sniper rifle and port-a-fort grenade). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At under $4, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything Fortnite for less. In fact, today’s lead deal is the most affordable themed toy/product we can find on Amazon right now and is among the most affordable Fortnite gifts we can find anywhere. 

Speaking of everyone’s favorite online battle royale game, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Spy Within, Among Us-like mode coming to the game. While the last-minute EA Play delay for Xbox Game Pass is a disappointing one, head over to our must-have PC gear gift guide for more ideas as well as these fresh PDP gaming accessory deals

More on the Fortnite Battle Royale Port-A-Fort Playset:

  • From the gaming and pop culture phenomenon Fortnite, the 7” port-a-fort building set!
  • Includes exclusive infiltrator figure, heavy sniper rifle and port-a-fort grenade
  • 11 pieces to build the port-a-fort!
  • Two-inch poseable mini action figures with premium detailing

