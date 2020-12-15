FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Spy Within arrives on Fortnite as a new Among Us-type mode

It’s been a somewhat tumultuous year for Fortnite as the battle royale game has sought to keep its spot as one of the hottest titles out there. Looking to bank on the success of Among Us, Fortnite is adding a spy mode playlist called “The Spy Within.” There will be plenty of similarities to other Werewolf-style game as Fortnite looks to capture the popularity of this style of gameplay being found in other titles this year. Head below for full details.

Fortnite introduces new The Spy Within mode

When you start a new match, there will be two players known as spies within the map. They are there to kill off other players in the game without giving away that it’s their role. If you’ve played Fortnite much, you know that this is a rather difficult proposition. If you’re the spy, you’ll need to act quietly and with precision to keep your identity from being revealed.

As for the rest of the players? Of course, they want to stay alive. But their primary goal is to also quickly identify the spies as possible. Oh and one other thing to note: the spies can only talk to each other over voice chat when they call a meeting, making it all the more difficult to communicate without being spotted.

Here’s a full breakdown from Fortnite on the new mode:

  • Everyone starts a match only knowing which team they are on. The identity of all other players is hidden.
  • Two players — known as The Spies — will try to eliminate other players without revealing their identity. They must do so before the crew completes their objectives.
  • Eight players — known as The Agents — will work together to identify spies and vote them out before the spies eliminate all other players. The Agents must gather gold coins — earned by completing objectives — to win.
  • Players cannot speak to one another in voice chat unless they are in a Meeting.
  • Players can call Meetings whenever they spot a character or are suspicious of another player. Players can now talk and discuss who they are suspicious of. They can choose to vote someone out, which eliminates them. Spies need to be careful, otherwise they will raise suspicions and get voted out!

One of the great things about Fortnite historically has been their commitment to rolling out new features over time. Today’s announcement simply continues that trend as the new The Spy Within feature rolls out to gamers everywhere.

Source: Fortnite

