Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $149 (50% off)

-
eBay Daily Deals
Reg. $299 $149

Update: BuyDig now offers the Google Home Max for $149 shipped once added to your cart. Home Max has now officially been discontinued by Google, but will continue to get software updates. So this might be your last chance to score one.

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Home Max Speaker for $149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $299, here you’re saving nearly 50% with today’s offer returning to the Black Friday price for the all-time low. Delivering a hi-fi experience with the usual Assistant offerings, the Google Home Max will upgrade your setup with access to various streaming services and more. Alongside Google’s Smart Sound feature that automatically adjusts equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics, there’s also the ability to command smart home gear and more with Assistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $24 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the Home Max, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

But if it’s Alexa you’re looking to bring into your setup, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a discounted bundle on Amazon’s latest Echo speaker at $70. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, including the Arlo Video Doorbell at $100 and this 1-day refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18.

Google Home Max features:

Built for sound. Inside and Out.Get information and control tunes with your voice by using this Google Home Max speaker. It uses Google Assistant to find and play songs, and the system can direct compatible smart home devices such as lighting. This Google Home Max speaker has two 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters to produce high-quality music.

Air fryers up to 50% off for the holidays with deals st...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in...
Enjoy HomeKit Adaptive Lighting with 3 color Philips Hu...
Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to a...
Add four TP-Link Smart Plugs to your home this holiday ...
Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant dis...
New Wyze Plug Outdoor packs energy monitoring, Alexa/As...
Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle includes everything needed ...
