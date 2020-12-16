FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off

Amazon is currently offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System for $799 shipped. Down from its $899 going rate, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer marking just the third price cut to date while also matching the all-time low. This package includes everything you’ll need to dive into virtual reality, sans the PC you’ll connect it to. There’s the Cosmos Elite headset which packs a 2880 x 1700 resolution, alongside two VIVE controllers. A pair of external tracking sensors pair with the headset’s six built-in cameras to provide even more immersive action. Over 330 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get some additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you can save even more by going with the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset at $700 instead. This offering still throws you into virtual reality with a pair of wireless controllers, but without the bundled room sensors or some of the other premium inclusions found above. But a lower price point to try out VR, it’s worth considering.

Or for an even more affordable entry into PC VR gaming, the Oculus Rift S headset is down to $299 right now, marking a new all-time low. But if you’re looking to try out everything virtual reality has to offer without needing to get a PC involved, we just dove into a review of the Oculus Quest 2, noting how feature-packed the headset is despite its affordable price tag.

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite features:

Unleash the best of PC VR gaming with Vive cosmos Elite, a system Designed to offer unmatched precision tracking for Elite gamers. Combining high definition graphics, ergonomic engineering, and Modular features, cosmos Elite offers all the same refined capabilities as the original cosmos. External Steam VR tracking and advanced controllers enable precision and freedom of movement. Swing a racket behind your head, crisscross your swords- moves at all angles are quicker and smoother.

